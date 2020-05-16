KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, May 15th

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Concho Valley this evening, bringing frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy rain to the region, while others saw wind gusts up 60mph. Reports of 1″ hail near Ballinger and some reported wind gust of nearly 60mph near San Angelo and Ozona. The line of thunderstorms will continue to move off to the east and out of the Concho Valley over the next couple of hours.

Tomorrow expect conditions to improve during the early morning hours as high pressure begins to build into the region keeping us hot and dry for the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will build progressively through next weeks into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s.

Our next chance of some rain will come in the form of some isolated showers later next week and into the beginning of next weekend.