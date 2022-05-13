Another hot and humid day for the area with afternoon highs peaking in the upper 90s. Isolated Thunderstorms will be through the evening hours. Better chances will stay up along the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley and along I-20.

This weekend as the dryline moves eastward, conditions will begin to heat up above the triple digit mark and dry out slightly. High pressure and the upper level ridge reinforces the hot and dry pattern going into next week as well.

Plenty of triple digit days in the forecast the pattern remains locked for the next seven days. Some record highs could be broken on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Slight chance of rain could manifest next Friday to help the drought conditions and break up the string of hot days.