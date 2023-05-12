Very warm once again this afternoon with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 15 mph. Skies have increased cloud coverage from the mostly sunny skies that we started our Friday with and are now mostly cloudy. Storms are already firing up across the Concho Valley, several severe thunderstorm watches in place across most of the area. We’ve seen large amounts of rainfall within the past few hours and roads are starting to flood so make sure to be careful when driving. We’ve seen some hail with these storms and more hail is possible as these storms are going to be very vertically inclined in nature allowing for larger updrafts. These storms will continue through the night across almost the entirety of south Texas. Overnight temps will drop to the mid to low 60s for lows. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 255 mph and then shifting out of the north after midnight. Winds will be increased in the presence of these thunderstorms that we will see through the evening.

Temps take a drop tomorrow afternoon and afternoon temps only rise up into the low to upper 70s for our afternoon highs as they finally drop below average. We will see showers pop up again through tomorrow late afternoon and evening bringing even more rain for Concho Valley residents. Storms will continue overnight and temps will drop to the low 60s for lows.