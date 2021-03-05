KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 5th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

San Angelo

59°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

56°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 52°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

58°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Eden

57°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 53°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

A windy day with cooler temperatures due to a cold front that moved through bring highs into the low 70s. Overnight lows get back to the mid 30s. The cool air sticks around for the weekend with highs staying in the mid 60s.

Next week is a warm and quiet weather pattern. Temperatures are start out in the low 70s and continue to warm through the week. Warmest days are Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting to the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy/Wind

San Angelo

59°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

56°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 52°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

58°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Eden

57°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 53°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 0% 60° 41°

Saturday

62° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 62° 40°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 45°

Monday

71° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 71° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 75° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 59°

Thursday

83° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

51°

11 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
3%
48°

46°

2 AM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
7%
44°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
8%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.