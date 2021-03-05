KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 5th

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

40°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

39°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

40°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

41°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

A windy day with cooler temperatures due to a cold front that moved through bring highs into the low 70s. Overnight lows get back to the mid 30s. The cool air sticks around for the weekend with highs staying in the mid 60s.

Next week is a warm and quiet weather pattern. Temperatures are start out in the low 70s and continue to warm through the week. Warmest days are Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting to the low 80s.