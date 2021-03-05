KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 5th
San Angelo59°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee56°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon58°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph NNE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden57°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 23 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
A windy day with cooler temperatures due to a cold front that moved through bring highs into the low 70s. Overnight lows get back to the mid 30s. The cool air sticks around for the weekend with highs staying in the mid 60s.
Next week is a warm and quiet weather pattern. Temperatures are start out in the low 70s and continue to warm through the week. Warmest days are Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting to the low 80s.
San Angelo59°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 23 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee56°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon58°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph NNE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden57°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 23 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity