KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 26th

Warm day with highs getting to the low to mid 80s. The clear skies stay into the evening. Overnight lows get to the low 50s. Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday that are staying to our east.

The start of the week is warm with upper 70s. Wednesday a cold front cools our temperatures back down to the low 70s. The cool air stays longer then a day with highs staying into the low 70s.