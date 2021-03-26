KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 26th
San Angelo77°F Clear Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee76°F Clear Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Warm day with highs getting to the low to mid 80s. The clear skies stay into the evening. Overnight lows get to the low 50s. Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday that are staying to our east.
The start of the week is warm with upper 70s. Wednesday a cold front cools our temperatures back down to the low 70s. The cool air stays longer then a day with highs staying into the low 70s.
