KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 19th
San Angelo65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Temperatures have stayed on the cool side. Highs got to the mid 60s and overnight lows low 30s. The cool temperatures stay for the end of the week.
The weekend and next week is a quiet weather pattern. The Concho Valley average highs are 71 and average lows are in the mid 40s. This is what our week looks like with highs staying average and clear skies. Our next potential for rain is next week on Monday. This is bring a chance for some showers and storms. Another wave of moisture comes through on Wednesday with isolated showers.
San Angelo65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
7 Day
- Humidity