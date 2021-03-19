KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 19th

Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Temperatures have stayed on the cool side. Highs got to the mid 60s and overnight lows low 30s. The cool temperatures stay for the end of the week.

The weekend and next week is a quiet weather pattern. The Concho Valley average highs are 71 and average lows are in the mid 40s. This is what our week looks like with highs staying average and clear skies. Our next potential for rain is next week on Monday. This is bring a chance for some showers and storms. Another wave of moisture comes through on Wednesday with isolated showers.

Friday

65° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 37°

Saturday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 46°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 76° 55°

Monday

75° / 41°
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind 20% 75° 41°

Tuesday

78° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 48°

Wednesday

67° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 67° 41°

Thursday

71° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 71° 48°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

46°

12 AM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
4%
41°

39°

5 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
6%
38°

38°

7 AM
Clear
6%
38°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
39°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
43°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

