KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 19th

Temperatures have stayed on the cool side. Highs got to the mid 60s and overnight lows low 30s. The cool temperatures stay for the end of the week.

The weekend and next week is a quiet weather pattern. The Concho Valley average highs are 71 and average lows are in the mid 40s. This is what our week looks like with highs staying average and clear skies. Our next potential for rain is next week on Monday. This is bring a chance for some showers and storms. Another wave of moisture comes through on Wednesday with isolated showers.