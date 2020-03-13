KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, March the 13th

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Irion and Crockett county until 10 pm this evening. Storms in these counties could potentially produce a tornado.

The rest of the Concho Valley still has the potential for sever thunderstorms. A slight risk from Coleman County down towards Crockett County. These storms can produce heavy rainfall and hail.

After the storms pass through overnight Saturday will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s. Sunday rain and storms come back Sunday and next week a front north of Concho Valley brings warm temps and rain chances. Wednesday a low pressure and cold front will bring back storms and cool down on Thursday.