Warm and Windy for the Concho Valley this afternoon. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds from the south gusting up to 35 MPH. The gusty winds will continue into the evening hours as well. Tonight, lows will hover in the 50s for most of the area with partly cloudy skies.

Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Saturday afternoon due to drier conditions and gusty winds from the west expected tomorrow afternoon. Relative humidity values could drop into the teen as dry air moves into from the west and into the western parts of the Concho Valley. Take extra precautions with anything that could create a spark or open flame. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s for the 6th Annual Brews, Ewes, & BBQ event in downtown San Angelo.

Sunday, winds turn back out of the south ahead of the cold front expected to arrive late Sunday night and into the early morning hours on Monday. Unfortunately, the drier conditions for Saturday will likely cut down and rain chances for the western parts of the Concho Valley as the front moves through but some isolated showers and storms will be possible for the eastern counties.

Next week will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but don’t start celebrating spring and plant those flowers just yet as another round of subfreezing temperatures could be possible for the following weekend.