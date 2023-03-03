The severe weather from Thursday night was pushed out by those strong winds early this morning setting up for a much more bright and sunny start Friday and for the weekend.

High’s crept up to the low 70’s as those westerly winds were allowed to die down to around 5-10 MPH, making it a perfect end to wild week of weather.

Tomorrow its more of that same great weather as temperatures will hit the mid 70’s again with those cozier nights as temps get down to around 48°F as winds will still stay breezy.

Sunday things really heat up into the low 80’s and lows down into the lower 50’s. Winds will turn more southerly around mid morning, gusting up to 30MPH at some points but a great 1st weekend for March.