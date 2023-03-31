A warmer afternoon today with temps into the upper 70s and southern parts of the Concho Valley reaching into the upper 80s for highs. Winds also increased this afternoon with peak gusts for most of us into 30 mph but Sterling City saw a gust of 41 mph. Very sunny as well through our Friday with clear skies to continue overnight as well. A little bit cooler tonight as compared to what we saw last night with lows dropping down to the low 40s. Winds also decrease overnight with them out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph and decreasing even further as we pass midnight seeing them at 5-10 mph.

A bit of a chilly start for our Saturday morning, but temps don’t struggle to increase. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 80s. Winds remain fairly calm for our day tomorrow out of the west northwest around 5 mph shifting out of the east southeast through the afternoon. Skies remain sunny through the day though clouds start to increase overnight, Temps drop to the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows. Winds will start their increase overnight as well with winds out of the east southeast around 10 mph.

Looking to our Sunday our temps continue their increase with afternoon highs increasing into the mid to upper 80s for those across the Concho Valley. Cloud coverage increases as well with mostly cloudy skies. Towards the middle of the afternoon we actually see a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm across the area though very short-lived and again isolated. Winds will be breezy and out of the south at 10-15 mph and shifting out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph though the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight temps drop to the upper 50s and skies clear for mostly clear overnight conditions. Winds overnight out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.