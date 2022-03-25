Great weather heading into the weekend, temperatures continue the climb into the 80s today with 90s expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Clear skies and light winds for the rest of the afternoon.

Winds will pick back up going into the Saturday with a Fire Weather Watch in place from 11AM through 7PM, Afternoon highs will reach into the lower 90s and almost exactly when the Concho Valley hits 90 degrees on average. Similar conditions persist into Sunday as well.

Toasty and Breezy to start off next week, but a cold front moves into the region late on Tuesday and into the Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will develop along the Concho Valley and move off to the east. Better rain chances will remain in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.