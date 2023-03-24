High pressure moves in over the Concho Valley bringing clear skies and cool conditions over our region.

Winds picked up out of the west pushing those early morning thunderstorms out of our area and clearing out those clouds allowing temperatures to reach into the mid 70s today.

Breezy conditions out of the west combined with little cloud cover will let things cool of down to the upper 40s tonight as we head into another beautiful spring weekend.

Next week, cloud coverage will increase from the southwest with some possible spotty shower off and on throughout the week. Temperatures will bounce back and forth between the 60s and 80s for afternoon highs. Breezy conditions return by mid week to warm up the region ahead of our next low pressure system. Better rain chances will return for Friday as the next dryline setup moves across the state.