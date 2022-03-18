Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley as the impacts of last night’s cold front can certainly be felt. Afternoon highs struggled to reach into the upper 60s as winds turned out of the northwest. Winds have also settled down drastically compared to strong winds we saw yesterday. We will continue to see lighter winds through the overnight hours will lows falling into the mid 30s.

Winds switch from the south for Saturday as warmer air moves into the region kicking off a warming trend for the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 70s, Sunday will be pushing close to 80 degrees.

Sunday night and into early Monday the next cold front is set to the arrive in the region, The cold front will produce some scattered showers and storms across the Concho Valley. Welcomed rain for many as drought conditions in West Texas have really increase these past few months.