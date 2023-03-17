Overnight rain showers cooled things off as those clouds cleared out by early afternoon. Winds were light out of the northeast and will stay easterly throughout the night 5-10MPH.

Tonight, for your St. Patrick’s Day evening, lows will get down into the high 30s with a few clouds across the valley. Some isolated showers will continue with the better chances being into the southern parts of the Concho Valley along Interstate 10.

Saturday skies will remain partly cloudy with winds still out of the east and highs around the mid 50s. Conditions are expected to remain the same throughout the weekend into Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will start to increase by midweek as afternoon highs climb back up into the 70s and 80s. Our first dryline setup could come together by Thursday of next week, increasing the rain chances for late Thursday evening.