Cold and cloudy for much of the Lone Star state, as the cold front moved through last night and early this morning sending temperatures tumbling. Afternoon highs will only get up into the 30s and 40s for the area. Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the upper 10s and lower 20s, so another hard freeze expected across the region.

This weekend, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s and 60s with clear skies persisting through into next week. Winds will turn out of the south and that will further increase the warmer temperatures.

Monday, an upper level trough will move through the region, that will provide a slight hiccup in the atmosphere will a slight cool down going into Tuesday and some clouds moving through. Afternoon highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will climb up into the 80s and well above average.

Another cold front moves towards the end of next week, increasing some isolated rain chances and providing some cooling for the region.