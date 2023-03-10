Cloudy and in the 60’s this Friday with winds out of the southeast, to start the weekend. Tonight those winds will stay out of the south as lows dip down into the 50’s. That cloud cover will persist through the night and well into Saturday as things really heat up.

Tomorrow, a great day to start Spring Break as highs will reach into the 90’s in some parts of the Concho Valley. Clouds will start to thin out as those winds will stay pretty light for the majority of the day. Once evening time rolls around temperatures will dip down into the low 50’s again, shaping up for a great weekend.

Don’t forget to set those clocks forward an hour on Sunday 2 A.M. for daylight savings time.

Next week, temperatures will slowly creep back up into the 70s and 80s with some spotty showers for Tuesday and our next cold front moving into the area late Thursday and into the early hours on Friday.