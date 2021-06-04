KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, June the 4th

A cool day with highs getting into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley. A few pop up to isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Overnight a few more clouds roll in with temperatures getting down to the low 60s. Saturday seems the same with partly cloud skies and late afternoon, early evening pop up showers. Highs are in the the mid 80s.

Into the weekend and into next week we repeat the patterns. A few afternoon pop up showers could be possible on Saturday and Monday. Temperatures are gradually warming. By the middle of next week we start to see more 90s and more sunshine.