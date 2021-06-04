KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, June the 4th

Weather

A cool day with highs getting into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley. A few pop up to isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Overnight a few more clouds roll in with temperatures getting down to the low 60s. Saturday seems the same with partly cloud skies and late afternoon, early evening pop up showers. Highs are in the the mid 80s.

Into the weekend and into next week we repeat the patterns. A few afternoon pop up showers could be possible on Saturday and Monday. Temperatures are gradually warming. By the middle of next week we start to see more 90s and more sunshine.

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
