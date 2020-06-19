KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, June the 19th

A few showers and storms will pop up across the Northern part of the Concho Valley. A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is possible. These storms if they do become severe can produce hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Saturday a few isolated afternoon showers are possible with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday we start a warming trend of upper 90s. A few places will see 100 for highs with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday. Late Tuesday and Wednesday a few showers and storms are possible. Cool air does come back to the Concho Valley bring our highs back closer to normal with mid 90s.