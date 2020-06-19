KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, June the 19th

A few showers and storms will pop up across the Northern part of the Concho Valley. A slight risk for severe thunderstorms is possible. These storms if they do become severe can produce hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Saturday a few isolated afternoon showers are possible with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday we start a warming trend of upper 90s. A few places will see 100 for highs with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday. Late Tuesday and Wednesday a few showers and storms are possible. Cool air does come back to the Concho Valley bring our highs back closer to normal with mid 90s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

