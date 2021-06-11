KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, June the 11th

Temperatures got to the upper 90s with a few getting to the triple digits. Heat index felt like triple digits. Heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday night. Overnight temperatures cool down to the mid 70s. For the weekend expect another round of triple digits and upper 90s. The only difference from the week and the weekend is lower humidity. This keeps the heat index closer to actual temperatures.

Next week a bit of cooler temperatures come for the Concho Valley. After triple digits cooler is in the mid 90s. The humidity goes doing next week. This will help keep our heat index on the lower side but still hot. We could see some sprinkles early Monday just enough to wet the grass.