KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, June the 11th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures got to the upper 90s with a few getting to the triple digits. Heat index felt like triple digits. Heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday night. Overnight temperatures cool down to the mid 70s. For the weekend expect another round of triple digits and upper 90s. The only difference from the week and the weekend is lower humidity. This keeps the heat index closer to actual temperatures.

Next week a bit of cooler temperatures come for the Concho Valley. After triple digits cooler is in the mid 90s. The humidity goes doing next week. This will help keep our heat index on the lower side but still hot. We could see some sprinkles early Monday just enough to wet the grass.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

98°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

98°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.