A hot afternoon for us in the Concho Valley, with the return of some much above average temperatures. Afternoon highs hit the upper 90s and some possible low triple digits. Winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. Skies have also been mostly sunny throughout most of our Friday, though some clouds have been building into the area over the past several hours. We will see some isolated rain chances especially focused for our .As we go into the later parts of our day we will see our temps start to cool down, they will cool all the way into the upper 60s and possible lower 70s for our overnight lows. Winds overnight will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will continue some isolated showers overnight and skies will transition from mostly cloudy to clear through the later evening hours.

Temps remain hot for our Saturday with afternoon highs likely in the upper 90s to lower 100s once again. Skies will be very sunny. Winds will continue at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temps will only cool to the 70s and skies will be clear. Winds overnight will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.