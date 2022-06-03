A loud and soggy start to your Friday as much of Concho Valley was awakened by some early storms moving across the area. Most locations picked up between .5-1 inch of rain this morning, rain chances will repeat one more time for this evening before conditions start to dry out for the weekend. Afternoon highs peaked in the 70s and 80s for the region, locations in the northeast have seen some increased cloud coverage this afternoon with temperatures a tad bit warmer in the southwest. Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s with a 30% chance of some more showers and storms rolling through.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect until 3AM on Saturday for Coke, Sterling, Tom Green, Irion, and Crockett Counties. Strong winds up to 70 MPH and hail 2 inches in diameter will be possible with these storms.

The weekend, winds will turn out of the south and temperatures will follow suit increasing into the upper 90s for Saturday and back to the 100s for Sunday. High pressure builds over the region allowing for mostly clear skies and afternoon highs in the triple digits to persist into the majority of next week.

Monday and Tuesday will see the peak of the heat with afternoon highs in the well above 100s, some possible records could be tied or broken to start off the work week.