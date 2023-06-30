As we come to the end of June we’re seeing a slight cool down in our temperatures across the state, which of course includes us here in the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs were in the 90s for the area and winds have been out of the south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies have been mostly cloudy. For the evening our temps will drop to the mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts still up to 25 mph.

For our Saturday forecast as we start the month of July we’ll see afternoon high in the 90s once again. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we could start seeing some isolated showers through the morning. Through the evening we’ll see an increase of our isolated showers and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.