Another summer like end to the week with mid 90s for our highs. The weekend stays the same with mid 90s and plenty of sunshine.

Next week triple digits and the dry line are the bigger factors. Triple digits for highs for several days. Monday and Tuesday the dry line moves closer to the Concho Valley. This can trigger some storms to pop up and move across the area. We dry back out for the end of the week but stay on the hot side with temperatures.