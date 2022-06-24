Heat Advisory remains in effect through Saturday evening at 9PM due to temperatures expected to exceed 103 degrees. Some of the counties in the southwest are exclude from the advisory but will still temperatures in the 90s.

Mostly clear skies will continue through the evening and for Saturday with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Winds will stay out of the south with some gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Sunday, late in the evening the cold front will begin to move into the region dropping the temperatures by 10-15 degrees in some locations. Rain chances will begin to increase late on Sunday and become more widespread on Monday.

Monday afternoon highs will reach up into the low 90s across the area as winds turn more from the north and scattered shower and storms will develop along the front. Rain chances will begin to tamper off on Tuesday and really begin to dry back out on Wednesday.

Finishing up the workweek temperatures will begin to climb back up into the upper 90s and rain chances drop to zero as high pressure rebuilds throughout the region.