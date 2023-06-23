Not shocking at all, but we hit triple digits once again for our afternoon highs across much of the area, with temps feeling warmer than they actually are. We still have a heat advisory in place across the entire area. Skies have been mostly sunny though as we got closer to peak heating we started to see a line of showers form across most of our western counties with these storms slightly severe and moving to the southeast. Winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. As we go into the evening we will see our temps drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

For the start of our weekend we will see afternoon highs close to 110 degrees. Our skies will be mostly sunny once again though could see an increase in cloud coverage close to our evening hours as well as possible isolated storms. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For Saturday evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the early evening and start to clear through the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead to our Sunday we will see our temps continue to rise. Afternoon highs will be near 110 degrees, and are expected to surpass this range for some of us including us here in San Angelo. Skies will be sunny and winds will increase and become out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 70s once again. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.