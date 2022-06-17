Staying indoors to the beat the heat, as afternoon highs throughout the Concho Valley have crawled up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. No major changes expected for the temperatures through the next several days and overnight lows fall into the mid 70s, and afternoon highs peak in the 90s and 100s.

Saturday, winds will turn out of the southeast, which will increase some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That increased moisture could develop an isolated shower or two but most of the region will stay dry and just see some increased cloud coverage. Outside of Saturday, rain chances remain basically nonexistent through the next seven days.

The weather pattern stays committed to above average temperatures and mostly clear skies going into next week as we approach the longest day of the year, June 21st, The Summer Solstice.