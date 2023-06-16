We reached 106 degrees this afternoon here in San Angelo for our afternoon high, with triple digits pretty prominent for the area, though slightly cooler for our northern counties. Skies have been partly cloudy. As we go into the evening we’ll hold onto our above average temps though we will cool down slightly, with lows into the mid 70s.

For our Saturday we will see afternoon highs reach into the triple digits once again. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Through the evening the temps will only drop to the mid 70s once again. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and we will see some isolated showers continue through the overnight hours.

For our Father’s Day forecast we will see temps in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph, and shifting out of the west northwest through the afternoon. Evening temps drop to the mid 70s once again. Skies will be mostly clear.