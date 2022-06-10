No major changes in the weather pattern going into the weekend. Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 100s. Dangerous heat for most of the state, as high pressure remains at the surface and the upper level ridge moves across the country.

Saturday, Heat Advisories are in place from 12PM until 7PM for the entire Concho Valley,be extra careful not just with beating the heat but also how you beat heat. Sunday will likely see either another Heat Advisory during the afternoon hours or an Excessive Heat Warning.

Next week as the upper ridge slides off to the east we will start to see some slight relief as temperatures fall back down to the lower 100s and upper 90s. Still well above average for this time of year.

Rain chances still remain nonexistent through the next seven days.