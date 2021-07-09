KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July the 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get into the low 70s. We stay in this pattern for the rest of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs are in the low 90s. Humidity is on the lower side but we have enough moisture for muggy start to the days. Overnight lows are in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday moisture comes back to the Concho Valley. Some uplift late on Sunday brings some showers back. This is due to a stalled out front that sits over our area. Temperatures stay in the low 90s. Some areas that see these showers could cool them down but increase the humidity. The front moves East by Monday. The rest of the week feeling like summer with mid 90s and plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.