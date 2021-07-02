KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July the 2nd

Friday a cold front starts moving south. Friday evening we have a slight chance of rain in the Northern counties. Temperatures got to the warm side with mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low 70s. A few showers through the evening.

Saturday rain chances are at 30 percent chance. The evening and heat of the day is expecting a few pop up showers and storms. This pattern is much like what we saw during the week. Sunday rain chances are late in the evening. Winds are coming from the North in the upper atmosphere. This will help keep highs in the upper 80s.

Monday has a good amount of rain for the Concho Valley. Temperatures cool down to mid 80s. This is due to cooler air and a cool down from the rain chances.