KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July the 24th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another hot end to the week with a few hitting triple digits and upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies for the next several days with mid 90s for the weekend. Tropical Storm Hanna has kept its track south. This will diminsh our rain chances for the weekend. Showers and storms that do pop up through the weekend stay in the Southern part of the Concho Valley.

Next week brings another quite and warm weather pattern. Highs will continue to get to the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will make it feel warmer outside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.