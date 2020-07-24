KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July the 24th

Another hot end to the week with a few hitting triple digits and upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies for the next several days with mid 90s for the weekend. Tropical Storm Hanna has kept its track south. This will diminsh our rain chances for the weekend. Showers and storms that do pop up through the weekend stay in the Southern part of the Concho Valley.
Next week brings another quite and warm weather pattern. Highs will continue to get to the upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will make it feel warmer outside.