KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July the 10th

The end of the week with highs back at 103 for San Angelo. Most in the Concho Valley see triple digits or upper 90s. It feels hotter outside with sunshine and humidity causing a heat advisory in effect until Sunday at 7pm.

Monday and Tuesday will be the highest temperatures in the Concho Valley with some getting to 110. This is getting close to the all time high temperatures of 111 in July of 1960. The high and upper atmosphere ridge weaken at the end of the week. The weakening brings low triple digits back for our highs.