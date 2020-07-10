KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July the 10th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The end of the week with highs back at 103 for San Angelo. Most in the Concho Valley see triple digits or upper 90s. It feels hotter outside with sunshine and humidity causing a heat advisory in effect until Sunday at 7pm.

Monday and Tuesday will be the highest temperatures in the Concho Valley with some getting to 110. This is getting close to the all time high temperatures of 111 in July of 1960. The high and upper atmosphere ridge weaken at the end of the week. The weakening brings low triple digits back for our highs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.