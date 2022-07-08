The heat continues into the weekend and early next week as the Heat Advisory for the northern parts of the Concho Valley has been extended until Sunday evening and could go into the early parts of next week. Afternoon highs will top out in the 100-105 range with slightly cooler temperatures in the southwestern parts of the area.

Saturday, a weak “cold” front will move into the region, it wouldn’t bring in any significant cold air but it will increase the instability across central Texas. That will spark some isolated to scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be severe at times but most of the rain will stay below severe criteria. Clouds and storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Rain will not likely have a big impact on the drought conditions.

The heat will persist into next week to start with a change in the pattern expected by midweek to help pull those afternoon highs back down into the 90s and closer to average for this time of year.