Hot, Sunny, and Breezy. That’s the entire forecast. Temperatures reached into the 90s for most of the region once the morning clouds cleared up. Breezy winds from the south with some gust up to 20 MPH will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

This pattern will stay in place for the majority of the forecast period as mostly clear skies, breezy southern winds, and afternoon highs in the 100s continue into next week.

Slight chances of a spotty storm or two will be possible late Monday and early Tuesday, but a lot of factors have to fall into the place for any rain to occur.