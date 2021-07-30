KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July 30th

A few clouds allowed helped our temperatures to be a bit cooler to the mid 90s. This is a nice break of triple digits until Friday. The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.

Next week a front starts moves across the state bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures. The rain is not wide spread but the clouds will help temperatures. We get back to mid 90s keeping us below average for the month.