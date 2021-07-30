KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, July 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few clouds allowed helped our temperatures to be a bit cooler to the mid 90s. This is a nice break of triple digits until Friday. The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.

Next week a front starts moves across the state bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures. The rain is not wide spread but the clouds will help temperatures. We get back to mid 90s keeping us below average for the month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.