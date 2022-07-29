An area of instability is working into the northern parts of the Texas, generating some isolate showers and storms this afternoon. In the Concho Valley, a few short lived, isolated showers have developed, but most of the heavier rain has stay off to the north closer to I-20. Most of the region has seen the increased cloud coverage, but has stayed dry. Temperatures continue to hover in the upper 90s and lower 100s for afternoon highs.

The slight chance for some rain will lingering into Saturday and begin to erode through the overnight hours going into the Sunday.

Sunday, the upper level ridge that has kept the area hot and dry the past couple of weeks will strengthen, bring back the hot and dry conditions for next week.