KLST Evening Forecast: Friday July 23rd

Breezy for much of the area as those winds finally turned out of the south. That means hitter temperatures and breezy afternoons for the next couple of days. Highs today got into the upper 90s for the Concho Valley with some afternoon clouds. The chance for an isolated rain shower will continue for tonight, best chances will be between 6-9pm right as we get to sunset for the area.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 70s and upper 60s for overnight lows with mostly clear skies.

This weekend, expected the heat to continue with mostly clears skies, temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s so this makes the perfect chances to cool of at the pool.

High pressure will settle in along the Central United States and the Great Plains, so the heat and mostly clear skies will continue into next week as well.