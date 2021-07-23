KLST Evening Forecast: Friday July 23rd

Weather

Breezy for much of the area as those winds finally turned out of the south. That means hitter temperatures and breezy afternoons for the next couple of days. Highs today got into the upper 90s for the Concho Valley with some afternoon clouds. The chance for an isolated rain shower will continue for tonight, best chances will be between 6-9pm right as we get to sunset for the area.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 70s and upper 60s for overnight lows with mostly clear skies.

This weekend, expected the heat to continue with mostly clears skies, temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s so this makes the perfect chances to cool of at the pool.

High pressure will settle in along the Central United States and the Great Plains, so the heat and mostly clear skies will continue into next week as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.