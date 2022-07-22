The quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend and into next week. Afternoon highs will hover in the upper 90s and low 100s, similar to what the area saw today. Cloud coverage will begin to dissipate the through evening and overnight hours with overnight lows in the 70s.

While the change in the upper level breaks up the run of record and near-record heat, temperatures will stay slightly above average through the foreseeable future. July has been dry, but that is not a crazy departure from normal as July is normally one of the driest months of the year. Average rain total should begin to increase going into August.