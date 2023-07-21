Cold front will move into the Concho Valley this evening, but will start to lose the push of cool air as it arrives. Temperatures were closer to average for this time of year and cloud coverage increase throughout the day. Tonight, lows will slide back down into the 70s for most of the region.

This weekend, a isolated shower or two will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday as the weakening cold front linger over the area. That slight instability could spark a short lived shower or storm, but most of us will stay dry into next week.

Next week, temperatures will begin to reclimb back up into mid 100s as the high pressure over the western United States begin to move in over the Great Plains.