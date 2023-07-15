The scorching heat and relentless sunshine will continue through the weekend and next week.
San Angelo102°F Sunny Feels like 103°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee101°F Fair Feels like 102°
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado102°F Sunny Feels like 102°
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon102°F Sunny Feels like 102°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F A few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden100°F Fair Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
