Much drier throughout the region as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico retreats back to the southeast. That drastically cut down on the rain showers for the Concho Valley. The area was also a tad bit cooler with afternoon highs mostly in the upper 90s and a few 100s. Early this morning, temperatures dropped down into the lower 60s thanks to the cloud coverage and showers from yesterday.

Through the weekend, mostly clear skies and afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s continue, and that trend will roll into next week as well. The high pressure in the Western United States will remain parked over the four corners region letting those “Dog days of summer” to live up to the hype.