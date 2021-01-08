KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 8th

A cold and quiet weather pattern for the end of the week. Highs for Friday stayed on the cooler side as clouds started out the day. Highs got to the mid 40s. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s to start Friday. Winds from the North West keeps our highs in the mid 50s Saturday. Late Saturday night a low pressure is moving closer to the Concho Valley bringing some rain chances.

Rain leads into the beginning of Sunday. This slowly transitions to a mix of precipitation to snow into the afternoon. The low pressure is the big factor for how much accumulation we could see. In the Northern parts of the area could see close to 3 inches. Further south, San Angelo could see close to an inch and a half. Closer to I-10 will see more of a wintry mix.

Next week this low pressure is out of our area. Clear skies and cold temperatures set up for next week.