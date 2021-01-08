KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 8th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold and quiet weather pattern for the end of the week. Highs for Friday stayed on the cooler side as clouds started out the day. Highs got to the mid 40s. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s to start Friday. Winds from the North West keeps our highs in the mid 50s Saturday. Late Saturday night a low pressure is moving closer to the Concho Valley bringing some rain chances.

Rain leads into the beginning of Sunday. This slowly transitions to a mix of precipitation to snow into the afternoon. The low pressure is the big factor for how much accumulation we could see. In the Northern parts of the area could see close to 3 inches. Further south, San Angelo could see close to an inch and a half. Closer to I-10 will see more of a wintry mix.

Next week this low pressure is out of our area. Clear skies and cold temperatures set up for next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.