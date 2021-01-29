KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 29th

Partly cloudy skies with windy conditions. Winds were between 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust getting up to 30 miles per hour. Highs got to mid 60s and a few low 60s. Overnight lows get down to the low 50s. Saturday could have highs get to the low 70s. Most areas will see upper 60s. Winds are strong on Saturday with 15 to 20 miles per hour. Winds start to shift throughout the day coming in from the West.

Sunday cool air comes back behind a weak front with 60s for highs. This sets up for a quiet weather pattern of a slow warm up through next week. Before the next low pressure system temperatures are going to get to the low 70s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

