KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 22nd

Mostly clear skies to end the week after several days of cloudy skies. Temperatures across the Concho Valley show a range of warm temperatures. Along I-10 highs got to the low 70s, middle of the Valley saw low 60s and northern counties say mid 50s. Tonight temperatures cool down to mid 40s with clouds rolling in and patchy fog. The fog last into Saturday with warm temperatures for highs of 70s. Sunday mid 70s before a cold front overnight. The front brings rain chances and cool temperatures back.

Next week our weather pattern stays quite. Highs are in the low 60s and overnight lows get to the upper 30s.