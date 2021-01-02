KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 1st

The start of the new year looks a bit different compared to New Years Eve. In the Concho Valley we saw a range of snow amounts. San Angelo saw 2 to 3 inchese while further north Sterling City saw 9 inchs and Mertzon seeing 8.5 inches. Highs for our Friday got to mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are getting back into the mid to low 20s to start the weekend.

The first weekend of the year slowly warms up. Highs are getting back to the low 50s. It continues to warm for next week. Highs are in the low 60s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. A weak front on Wednesday brings back upper 50s for highs and no rain chances with this front.