KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 15th

A cool day with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight clear skies and overnight lows get to the mid 20s. The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the upper 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.

Next week temperatures staying cold in the low 50s. Surface and upper atmosphere are coming from the northwest keeping the Concho Valley cold. The low pressure sets up on the coast bringing in a few clouds and rain chances for the rest of the week. First round of showers are on Tuesday before another round on Thursday.