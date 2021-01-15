KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, January the 15th

A cool day with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight clear skies and overnight lows get to the mid 20s. The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the upper 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.

Next week temperatures staying cold in the low 50s. Surface and upper atmosphere are coming from the northwest keeping the Concho Valley cold. The low pressure sets up on the coast bringing in a few clouds and rain chances for the rest of the week. First round of showers are on Tuesday before another round on Thursday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.