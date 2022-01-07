Warmer across the Concho Valley as winds have turned out of the southwest. Most of the region have seen clear skies, but increased moisture from the south has created overcast skies for the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Cloud coverage will continue to creep to the north and through the Concho Valley, overnight some patchy fog and drizzle will form across the region, better chances will be to the southeast.

A foggy start to the weekend, but cloud coverage will begin to dissipate after sunrise allowing skies to clear out and temperatures to warm up into the mid 70s for afternoon highs. Winds will stay from the southwest with gust getting up to 25 -30 MPH at times during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will remain mostly clear with winds turning from north cooler off the area back down into the 60s for afternoon highs.

Next week, rain chances will return to the area as increased moisture moves into the region from the southwest while an upper level trough moves in from the west. Rain totals are expected to be less than a quarter of an inch.