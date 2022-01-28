A quiet ending the work week across the Concho Valley as clear skies seasonal temperatures were the dominate weather factor. Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the 20s with winds from the northwest.

Warmer this weekend as winds turn out of the southwest increase warm air advection over the area driving afternoon highs into the 60s. Clear skies will persist throughout the majority of the weekend with clouds beginning to increase late on Sunday.

Some isolated showers and storms will be possible as moisture increases from the west, showers will begin to clear out during the early morning hours allowing temperatures to continue to climb into the 70s.

Wednesday evening, the next cold front system moves into the region. The track of the parent low pressure system will determine the associated weather for the Concho Valley. The further south the low track the higher the chances for snow and winterly precipitation. If the low stay further north, the area could see a band of showers pass through the area. Much colder air is expected to build into Texas afterwards.