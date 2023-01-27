Seasonal temperatures across the Concho Valley with highs reaching up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side through the overnight hours with lows staying in the 40s and above freezing tonight.

Saturday, warm and windy with gusty winds from the south and afternoon highs reaching into the mid 60s. Cloud coverage will also increase throughout the area.

Sunday, cold front will start to move into the region dropping temperatures and turning winds out of the north. The arrival of cold air will settle into the state for the majority of the week ahead, increasing the chances for some wintery precipitation. Moisture will move into the region from the south while cold front continues to linger to the north. That mixing will allow for warmer air aloft to increase the chance of sleet and freezing rain during the overnight and early morning hours when surface temperatures fall back below freezing.

Monday, rain chances will stay fairly low with an isolated shower or two possible throughout the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday rain showers becoming more widespread across the area and will increase the risk of freezing precipitation. The exact details of the forecast still carry some uncertainty this for out. Stay up to date with a forecast for any changes as we head into next week.