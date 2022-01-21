Warmer to finish the work week and head into the weekend. Temperatures got up into the upper 40s and lower 50s across most of the state. Skies have clear out throughout the early morning hours. High pressure will continue to settle into the region for the weekend.

Saturday slightly warm with mostly clear skies, a quiet weekend in store for the area. Afternoon highs will stay in the 50s for the next couple of days.

Monday, increased moisture will begin to move into the Concho Valley from southeast, while as the same time increased instability will move across Texas from the west. As those two forces collide some isolated rain showers could develop. Eastern Texas will see greater chances but showers will begin to develop in the western parts.

Breezy conditions will return to West Texas for both Monday and Tuesday, with some gust getting up to 25 MPH at times.